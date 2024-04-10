MP: DRI seizes Rs 3 cr gold hidden by Sharjah passenger in shoe soles and undergarments

Indore, Apr 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 4.94 kg of foreign gold, valued at nearly Rs 3 crore, hidden in the shoe soles and undergarments of a man who arrived here by a flight from Sharjah, a DRI official said on Wednesday.

The accused, hailing from Gujarat, has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, the official said.

Following a tip off, the DRI sleuths searched the passenger who arrived at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city by a flight from Sharjah recently, she said.

During the search, 4.94 kg of foreign gold was recovered from the possession of the passenger, she said.

The precious metal was converted into paste through a chemical process for smuggling and the accused had hidden it in the soles of his shoes and undergarments, the official said. PTI HWP ADU GK