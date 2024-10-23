MP: Driver averts tragedy as school bus catches fire

Shivpuri (MP), Oct 23 (PTI) In a narrow escape from a potential disaster, an alert school bus driver swiftly evacuated 12 students and staff from the moving vehicle that caught fire in Shivpuri city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Circular Road, but fortunately, nobody was injured, a police official said.

Bus driver Gotu Dhakad was transporting students from Geeta Public School when he noticed smoke billowing from the engine. Recognising the imminent danger, he acted quickly, helping the children and school staff to exit the bus.

"12 children and some teachers were aboard when the fire broke out and started spreading," recounted Dhakad.

Advertisment

The flames severely damaged a major portion of the vehicle. Fire Brigade personnel extinguished the flames.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to assess the bus's fitness and verify relevant documents, according to a Traffic Police official. PTI COR ADU NSK