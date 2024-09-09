MP: Driver stops train in time after seeing tractor on tracks, mishap averted, says RPF

Narmadapuram, Sep 9 (PTI) A rail mishap was averted on Monday in Madhya Pradesh after a tractor stalled on the tracks and a train driver stopped in time by applying brakes, a police official said.

The incident took place at Guramkhedi on Jabalpur-Itarsi rail route at 10am, Pipariya RPF police station in-charge Gopal Meena said.

"The driver of Somnath Express applied brakes after seeing a tractor on the track. His alertness averted a mishap. An RPF team removed the tractor. Efforts are on to nab the tractor driver," Meena said. PTI COR ADU BNM