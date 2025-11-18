MP: Drunk driver of private bus, his assistant molest female shooter; escape on seeing cops

Indore, Nov 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman shooter was allegedly molested by the drunk driver of a private bus and his assistant when the vehicle was going from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to Pune city in Maharashtra, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, and the accused duo later abandoned the bus and escaped, he said.

"The female shooter was travelling on a private bus from Bhopal to Pune via Indore when its driver and the 'cleaner' (his assistant) allegedly touched and molested her," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

Both - the driver and his assistant - were drunk at that time, she said.

"When the bus reached Indore, the accused duo spotted the police conducting a check against drunk driving. On seeing the police personnel, both the accused abandoned their vehicle and fled from the spot," he said.

Saxena said the police spoke with the bus operator and arranged for another driver and cleaner, after which the bus proceeded to its destination.

The female shooter then lodged a written complaint in Indore against the molestation she faced, and appropriate legal action is being taken, she added.