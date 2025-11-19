MP: Drunk men attack SIR team after argument on unrelated issue; two held

Ratlam (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) A team involved in Special Intensive Revision of voter lists was attacked with stones by "drunk" men in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving a BLO and another officer injured, police said.

Two accused have been arrested, while a search is on for another.

A police officer emphasised that the incident is not directly related to the SIR work, but the fallout of an argument.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told PTI that three individuals hurled stones at a government team engaged in the SIR of voter lists under the Ratlam police station area.

"It appears the accused were heavily drunk. They argued with the government team about walking properly on the road," Kumar said.

When an officer started filming the accused with his mobile phone, they became enraged and started pelting stones.

The injured officials are identified as Naib Tehsildar Ramkalesh Saket and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Vikram Singh Rathod.

Kumar reiterated that the incident, which occurred in a rural area about 40 km from the Ratlam district headquarters, had no direct connection to the SIR of the voters' roll.

Officials said the injured Naib Tehsildar and BLO were first brought to a health centre and later shifted to the government-run Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Medical College Hospital in Ratlam.

District Magistrate Misha Singh, who visited the injured officials in the hospital, said strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

Raoti police station in-charge Surendra Gadaria said an FIR was registered and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI COR HWP MAS NSK