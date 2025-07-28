MP: Dumper truck hits Jhabua collector's car; driver held

Jhabua (MP), Jul 28 (PTI) Jhabua district collector Neha Meena escaped unhurt after a speeding dumper truck hit her car in front of her official residence on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 10.30 am when Meena was leaving for work, an official said.

He said the district magistrate's residence is near the collector's office on the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway, and while crossing the road, a speeding dumper hit the car.

While the car was damaged in the impact, Meena and her staff escaped unhurt, and she was later transported safely to her office, the official said.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Roop Rekha Yadav said the police have seized the dumper and taken the driver, Ramsingh, into custody.

A case has been registered at the Jhabua police station, and further investigations are underway. PTI COR MAS ARU