MP: Duo opens fire inside bank, loots Rs 71,000; three injured

Neemuch (MP), Sep 18 (PTI) Two men opened fire inside the branch of a rural bank, injuring three persons, and fled with Rs 71,000 on Wednesday afternoon in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, an official said.

The criminals entered the bank like normal customers, without raising any suspicion. Once inside the premises, one of them took out a gun and opened fire, injuring a bank employee and two women, said District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal.

As chaos prevailed, the two looted Rs 71,000 from the bank and escaped, he said.

CCTV footage from the bank is being scanned to identify those involved in the crime, the SP said.

Anganwadi worker Jumma Bai, bank employee Banshilal Dayma and another woman suffered injuries due to the firing. They are undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

“The robbers, who had come on a motorcycle, suddenly started firing after entering the bank, injuring three persons including my wife,” said local resident Mangi Bai.

Another eyewitness said the two robbers escaped on their two-wheeler towards Rabdiya village.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the criminals, the SP said.

Farmer leader Rajendra Singh Tomar alleged that incidents of theft and loot have increased in the district. Despite bringing them to the knowledge of the police and administration, no preventive measures were taken, he claimed. PTI COR MAS NR