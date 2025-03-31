MP: Eid celebrated amid black armband protests against Waqf bill; pro-Palestine placard spotted

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Eid was celebrated with traditional fervour in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, though some community members wore black armbands to protest against the Union government's move to amend the Waqf Act, while at one place eyewitnesses claimed seeing a group holding an 'I stand with Palestine' placard.

Muslims thronged mosques in Bhopal since morning as part of Eid celebrations.

An eyewitness said several persons were seen here offering namaz wearing black armbands to protest against the Waqf Act amendment, while at one mosque a group held an 'I stand with Palestine' placard.

Israel struck the Gaza Strip following a deadly raid by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the 17-month war earlier this month with a surprise bombardment that killed hundreds. Israel's offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Incidentally, the last Friday prayers of Ramzan on March 28 also saw similar black armband protests in Bhopal, Vidisha and some other places against the Centre's Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The protest was in response to a call made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) last week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear on Friday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament.

Only four working days are left for the ongoing budget session to come to an end on April 4.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, incorporating the changes recommended by the JPC, paving the way for it to be tabled in Parliament for discussion and passage.

The Bill was referred to the JPC in August 2024, after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The parliamentary panel adopted the report with a majority vote, while all 11 opposition MPs in the panel had objected to it and moved dissent notes. The 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month. PTI LAL BNM