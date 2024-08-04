MP: Eight persons trapped in hillock temple due to rise in stream water level rescued

Shivpuri, Aug 4 (PTI) Eight persons who got trapped in a temple on a hillock after the water level of a stream rose in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district have been rescued, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kedareshwar temple near Pohri town here on Saturday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Surjeet Singh Bhadoriya said.

"Eight persons were trapped in a temple on a hillock following sudden rise of a stream's water level. After getting information, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) arrived at the spot and rescued all of them by 10pm," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM