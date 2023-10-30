MP elections: BJP alleges deliberate removal of party symbol and flags by officials, moves poll body

Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Monday approached the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer alleging that some officials at the district level are deliberately removing the party's flags and the symbol from vehicles of BJP workers and private houses in violation of the model code of conduct.

The BJP argued that installing the party flag and the poll symbol (lotus) on private two-wheelers and houses is not a violation of the poll code and sought the direction of the CEO to officials.

Senior leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav claimed the Chief Electoral Officer has agreed to BJP's demand and assured that a circular would be issued and the matter taken up with the concerned officials.

Yadav, the BJP incharge of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, led the delegation which handed a memorandum to CEO Anupam Rajan.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the election commission demanding that officials must be instructed not to remove flags from private two-wheelers and houses. Installing the party flag and symbols doesn't violate the model code of conduct. Some officials have deliberately removed our party symbol,” Yadav told reporters after meeting the CEO.

He said the BJP has also submitted a copy of the letter from the election commission which has allowed BJP workers to display the party flag on their private vehicles and properties in accordance with the rule.

Yadav claimed the CEO has acknowledged the BJP's grievances and told the delegation that such a provision already exists in the poll code.

The memorandum also mentioned Rule 13 of the model code of conduct and its sub-sections, which allow party workers to display the party's flag and symbol on their private vehicles and houses out of their own free will.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly will take place on November 17, and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI MAS ARU NSK