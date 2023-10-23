MP elections: BJP workers have right to express views; their problems being sorted out: VD Sharma

Indore, Oct 23 (PTI) Amid protests over the distribution of tickets for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, state BJP president VD Sharma on Monday said the party workers have the right to express their views and their problems are being sorted out.

Sharma refrained from attacking former state health minister Rustam Singh who has quit BJP after not getting a ticket from Morena and joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has fielded his son from the seat.

“Singh has been our senior leader. The BJP has given him big opportunities. Even after this, if a person feels that he can get an opportunity from somewhere else, then it's good. There is democracy," he told reporters.

On Sunday, supporters of former BJP MLA and ex-minister Umashankar Gupta raised slogans in front of Sharma in Bhopal, demanding to replace party candidate Bhagwandas Sabnani, who is in the fray from Bhopal South West constituency.

Queried on the resentment and protests by poll aspirants and their supporters from the BJP camp, Sharma said, "The BJP is the largest political party in the world. It is an organisation of human beings. Party workers have the right to express their views…some workers at times express their views in a louder voice, and sometimes even in anger”.

Underlining that BJP is a political organisation which works under a system, he said the problems of all BJP workers are being resolved.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had urged the Election Commission to start a system of putting the slips printed on the VVPAT machine, attached to EVMS, separately in the ballot box to ensure transparency in the election process.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over Singh's statement, Sharma said, "Singh has again raised questions on EVMs today. Due to the fear of drubbing in elections, Congress has started such talks in advance so that the blame for the defeat can be put on someone else".

He said the ruling party would soon release its "Sankalp Patra" (election manifesto) for the November 17 assembly elections. PTI HWP ADU NSK