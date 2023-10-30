MP elections: NRIs from 21 countries call up voters under BJP's voter outreach drive

Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) The BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh organised a "global phonathon" wherein more than 250 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from 21 countries have made calls to 15,000 voters, a party functionary said on Monday.

More than 250 NRIs called up voters, mostly first-timers, over the phone from 8 AM to 10 PM on October 29. They contacted around 15,000-20,000 voters, MP BJP's foreign affairs department convenor Rohit Gangwal told PTI.

He said these calls were made from the USA, UK, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Poland, and Hong Kong among other countries.

They spoke about various schemes of the BJP government and appealed to voters to support the party, Gangwal added.

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. PTI ADU NSK