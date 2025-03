Umaria, Mar 29 (PTI) An elephant killed a forest security worker in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday, police said.

An official identified the deceased as Nagendra Singh.

"Elephant Ashtam trampled him at the tuskers' camp when he had gone to feed the animal. Singh's body has been sent for post mortem. A probe is underway," inspector Mukesh Marshkole of Manpur police station said. PTI COR LAL BNM