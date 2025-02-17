MP emerging as global centre for wildlife tourism, says CM Yadav

Morena, Feb 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a global centre for wildlife tourism and the state is fully capable of conserving all types of wildlife in its forests, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Yadav also reiterated his commitment to grant Madhav National Park in Shivpuri the status of a tiger reserve.

He was talking to the media after releasing 10 gharials (9 females and 1 male) into their natural habitat in the Chambal river from the Deori Gharial Center in Morena.

Chambal River has the highest number of gharials not just in India but globally. Out of around 3,000 gharials in the world, 85 per cent dwell in the Chambal river, officials said.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to developing tourism in the Morena region. The Chambal Sanctuary is a national treasure of natural wealth. Rare species are being conserved here, but the adverse effects of climate change are posing a threat to these species," he said.

MP has always been proactive in conserving and promoting biodiversity and its significant species, he said, adding the government is working on several important initiatives to promote wildlife tourism across the state, including in the Chambal region.

The CM visited the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary in Morena district, reviewed the sanctuary's management, and assessed the facilities available for tourists.

He also watched the gharials closely, toured the Chambal Safari, and gathered information from the Forest Department on gharial conservation.

"The Chambal Sanctuary is not just home to gharials but also has strong potential for dolphin rehabilitation, and efforts in this direction are ongoing through the Forest Department," Yadav said. PTI LAL BNM