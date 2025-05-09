MP: Empty house burns down as stored firecrackers go off

Morena (MP), May 9 (PTI ) An empty house burned down after firecrackers stored inside went off in Jaura town of Morena district on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Exploding crackers caused panic in the densely populated Islampura locality, 22 km from here, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Nitin Baghel.

People in neighbouring houses ran out hearing the explosions.

The house belonged to Munna Khan who lives across the road, the official said.

After the firecrackers went off, the house caught fire and partially collapsed. Firefighters rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, Baghel said.

The scorching summer heat might have caused firecrackers to go off, though police are probing the exact reason and also checking whether the owner had permission to store firecrackers, Baghel said.

Some local residents told reporters that firecrackers were stored on the terrace of the house. PTI COR LAL KRK