Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading by 1,50,870 votes over Congress rival Pratap Bhanu Sharma from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in the state, as per latest trends available on the EC's website.

Counting of votes was underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am on Tuesday. PTI MAS GK