MP ex-minister's daughter, 2 others killed in car crash near Indore; victims were 'intoxicated'

Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) Daughter of Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan and two others were killed when their speeding car collided with a truck near Indore while they were returning from a birthday party in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the car occupants were "heavily intoxicated", a police official said.

Another woman travelling in the car was injured in the accident which occurred near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass at around 5 am, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam told PTI.

Prerna Bachchan, daughter of Bala Bachchan, former state minister and sitting Congress MLA from Rajpur in Barwani district, and two males accompanying her - identified as Man Sandhu and Prakhar Kasliwal - died on the spot in the crash, he said.

All the deceased were aged 24 to 25 years, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Another woman, identified as Anishka Rathi, who was also travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the car occupants were returning after celebrating the birthday of Kasliwal and were in a highly intoxicated condition, Markam said.

The car was moving at a high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle, leading to collision with the truck, he said.

However, it was not clear who was driving the car.

The truck driver was taken into custody for questioning, police added.

Senior district administration and police officials visited the accident spot.

Congress leaders, including former chief minister Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and ex-ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Arun Yadav, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. PTI COR MAS NR RSY