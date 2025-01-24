MP: Fake call centre duping investors busted; 4 held

Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) The crime branch of the Indore police has busted a fake call centre and arrested four persons for duping investors, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused, Amit Khanduja, Rahul Chaudhary, Mahipal Singh and Suraj Malviya, were arrested based on the complaint lodged by an investor from neighbouring Dhar district, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia told reporters.

The accused were running the call centre to dupe people under the guise of an investment advisory firm, and had called around 800 people last year, he said.

"They called people using software and cheated them by promising huge returns from investment in the stock market," he added.

Advertisment

Dandotia said the accused used the bank accounts on a 10 per cent commission basis to deposit the money transferred by the investors who fell into their trap.

The investors' money was transferred into these bank accounts and diverted later, he said.

The accused ran an investment advisory firm without valid registration, he said, adding that they were being interrogated thoroughly. PTI HWP LAL NP