MP: Family seeks medical help for man who returned from Pakistan jail after 7 years

Balaghat, Feb 7 (PTI) While expressing happiness over her brother's return from a Pakistan jail, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday voiced concern over his mental health and sought assistance from the government for his treatment.

Prasannjeet Rangari (38) was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail (Central Jail Lahore) in Pakistan for seven years. After being released last month, he was brought back to his village Khairlanji, 32 km from here, on Friday.

He has lost much of his memory and his mental health did not appear to be sound, said Sanghmitra, his sister, who had been trying all these years to secure his release from the jail in Lahore.

District collector Mrinal Meena told reporters that if the family wanted medical help for Prasannjeet, necessary assistance will be provided.

Asked how he ended up in Pakistan, Rangari, who spoke to mediapersons at his residence on Saturday, repeatedly said he travelled by train from Jabalpur to Delhi, and gave varying accounts of reaching Pakistan by train or some other vehicle.

He was given a roti twice a day in the jail, he stated. Speaking to his brother-in-law, he said he was allowed to have meat.

He was able to recognise his sister and brother-in-law upon return.

His brother-in-law Rajesh Khobragadhe said that Rangari told him that he was assigned the task of clearing fallen leaves during his incarceration.

Khobragadhe expressed gratitude to former minister Gaurishankar Bisen, former district panchayat member Vikram Deshmukh, advocate Kapil Phule, Collector Mrinal Meena and the Superintendent of Police for supporting Sanghmitra in her efforts to bring Rangari back home.

He went missing from home in 2017-18. In December 2021, the family received a phone call informing that he was lodged in a Pakistan jail.

Rangari was among six prisoners released by Pakistan on January 31. He was brought back to Madhya Pradesh after remaining under the custody of Amritsar police. PTI COR LAL KRK