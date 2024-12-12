MP farmer, kin protest by walking on knees to draw attention to land dispute

Dewas, Dec 12 (PTI) A farmer, his wife and three children walked on their knees at the sub divisional magistrate office complex in Khategaon in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district to highlight their distress due to a land dispute.

Farmer Lakshman told reporters a neighbour had blocked the way to his 1.5 acre farm in Davtha village, some 100 kilometres from the district headquarters, which was preventing him from harvesting his maize crop.

Lakshman claimed he, his wife and three children carried out this kind of protest on Wednesday since representations to authorities had been in vain.

A video of the family's act went viral on social media on Thursday.

Meanwhile, SDM Priya Chandrawat said the farmer had lost his case against the neighbour in a civil court.

"Therefore, it is not possible to intervene in the matter directly. But on the basis of humanity, the tehsildar and patwari will go to the site to find a solution," the SDM added. PTI MAS BNM