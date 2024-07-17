MP: Farmer rolls on floor at govt office to protest ‘land grabbing’; officials deny charge

Mandsaur (MP), Jul 17 (PTI) A farmer rolled on the floor of the collector’s office in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district alleging that the administration did not address his grievance of land-grabbing, a charge officials denied on Wednesday.

In a video widely shared on social media, the elderly farmer, Shankarlal, can be seen rolling on the floor at Mandsaur collector’s office claiming nobody listens to his complaint.

The farmer alleged that his land was taken away fraudulently by the land mafia in connivance with officials.

As no one listened to his complaint during a public hearing on Tuesday, he decided to roll on the floor of the collector’s office in protest, Shankarlal says in the video.

Mandsaur Collector Dilip Yadav rejected the allegations on Wednesday.

In an official release, he said, “As per the findings at the spot, no person/land mafia has occupied the land in question.” Acting on Shankarlal’s complaint during the public hearing, Yadav said, a report was sought from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tehsildar. It was found that Shankarlal and his family members jointly own 3.52 hectares of land.

One of the joint owners, Sampat Bai, sold her part of the land to one Ashwin Deshmukh in 2010 but the buyer has not yet taken possession of it, the release said.

On the contrary, the release said, Shankarlal was not only found to be possessing the land belonging to him but also occupying the part owned by Sampat Bai.

As per the SDM of Sitamau, no person or land mafia occupies the land in question, the collector said. If the administration receives any complaint of illegal possession of the said land, it will take action as per legal provisions, he said in the release.

Referring to Shankarlal rolling on the floor at the Mandsaur collector's office, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari called it "highly condemnable" and demanded action against officials "involved" in the matter and justice for the "harassed" farmer.