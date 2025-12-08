MP: Farmers stage protests against urea shortage in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), Dec 8 (PTI) Farmers staged road blockades in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday over a shortage of urea fertiliser and alleged apathy by officials.

Farmers blocked roads under Bamitha, Harpalpur and Bada Malhara police stations' areas to protest the disruption in fertiliser supply. Similar demonstrations were reported from other places as well.

Farmer leader Ramkripal Sharma said they blocked the road for about 30 minutes in front of a police station after they failed to get tokens for the fertiliser (urea).

He claimed the problem stemmed from disputes between cooperative bank managers and committee workers, affecting supply at cooperative societies.

"When fertiliser is not available in the society, farmers buy it from mandis. As large groups gather, chaos increases. No one is willing to listen to farmers even though there is adequate DAP in the district," he said.

Authorities had been informed several times, but no action had been taken, and warned of a bigger agitation if the situation persisted.

The protest began on Monday morning in the Bamitha area near Khajuraho, where farmers sat on National Highway 39 over the fertiliser shortage. They cleared the blockade after the SDM, police, and local MLA Arvind Pateria assured them of sufficient supply and resolution of their problems.

Farmer Radhelal from Harpalpur said a brief blockade was held in front of the police station there over the fertiliser distribution system.

Police persuaded them to lift the blockade. The administration is issuing fertiliser tokens from the police station. After getting the token and paying for the coupon, farmers visited the Markfed warehouse where they received only two bags of urea, he said.

Farmers said crops urgently require urea, and they were compelled to stand in long queues. They claimed they had come even on Sunday, but the warehouse was closed, and only a few farmers got fertiliser. On Monday, after waiting the entire day, they again received only two bags per person.

On Saturday, 573 farmers received one bag of urea each. The crowd on Monday was larger, prompting Sub Divisional Magistrate G S Patel to direct that coupons be issued from the police station.

Due to heavy crowds, the police station started distributing urea.

Officials distributed nearly 1,200 tokens, after which farmers who did not receive tokens attempted to block the road. Police pacified them and assured them that tokens would be issued again.

The area Police Station House Officer, Sanjay Rai, said token distribution was carried out at the police station on the instructions of senior officials.

"After receiving the tokens here, farmers were given fertiliser from the warehouse. This system prevented inconvenience," he said.

Farmers also complained of inadequate power supply, along with the ongoing fertiliser distribution issues.

They said similar incidents had occurred earlier, including an episode in which a woman was slapped by a tehsildar in Chhatarpur, and urged the administration to improve the situation and resolve their problems.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting in Khajuraho town, a popular part of the district.

Reviewing the revenue department work at the Maharaja Convention Centre in Khajuraho, Yadav said the campaign should ensure quick and transparent disposal of matters such as mutation, partition, demarcation and correction of records.

He instructed officials to clear all cases pending for more than six months without delay.

The CM directed officials to relaunch a revenue campaign to expedite the disposal of land-related cases of farmers and citizens, a government statement said. PTI COR LAL NSK