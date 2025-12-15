MP farmers to launch protest on Dec 26 against 'Simhastha Land Pooling' policy

Ujjain (MP), Dec 15 (PTI) A farmers' body has warned of a fresh agitation from December 26 if the Madhya Pradesh government does not issue a written order on scrapping the land pooling scheme in Ujjain's Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area.

Simhastha, a major Hindu religious event held every 12 years in Ujjain, attracts millions of devotees from all parts of India and also abroad.

The next Simhastha will be organised in the city of temples in 2028, and in view of this, the government had unveiled the policy to acquire farmers' land for permanent constructions.

Previously, land used to be acquired from farmers for five to six months for the Simhastha event.

Farmers had alleged that the government was snatching away their land in the Simhastha area by implementing a "land pooling policy" in the name of creating permanent and commercial constructions.

They had warned that if the government did not take a concrete decision within the stipulated time, thousands of farmers would camp in Ujjain from November 18 and continue their protest until the scheme was repealed.

On November 17, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to repeal the 'Simhastha Land Pooling' policy, vehemently opposed by farmers, after discussions with functionaries of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the BJP, public representatives in Ujjain, and the district administration.

The state government later amended the policy, instead of cancelling it.

Angered by this, farmers under the aegis of BKS held a meeting here on Sunday.

Those who attended the meeting were of the view that the state government has "betrayed" farmers and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. and reneged on its promises, BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana told PTI Videos on Sunday.

He said BKS will launch an indefinite "26/12 Ghera Dalo, Dera Daalo" agitation from December 26 outside the office of the Ujjain collector.

Thousands of farmers will reach the collector's office and set up tents there, Anjana said.

"We will not move until the state government issues a written order cancelling the Simhastha Land Pooling policy," he added.