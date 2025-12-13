MP: Father emerges as prime accused in BJP leader’s murder 5 months ago

Mandsaur (MP), Dec 13 (PTI) Nearly five months after a local BJP leader was killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, police have arrested his father and four others for allegedly committing the crime, officials said on Saturday.

Shyamlal Dhakad (45), a former vice-president of the Budha Mandal in Malhargarh assembly constituency, was murdered when he was sleeping in his house in Hingoriya Bada village, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on the night of July 17.

Citing their investigation, Superintendent of Police Vinod Meena told reporters that Shyamlal’s father Daulataram Dhakad conspired with the other accused over fears that his son might transfer his land and house to a woman he was in touch with, and due to concerns of social stigma.

The accused allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh for the murder, he said.

Accused Sumit Bachhada and Atlu Bachhada arrived on motorcycles from Rati Talai village to Hingoriya, parked their vehicles in a nearby lane, and entered the house through the staircase as directed by Daulataram, police said.

While Shyamlal was asleep, the two allegedly fatally attacked him with an axe and a knife, the official said.

All those allegedly involved in the crime, identified as Daulatram, Gopal Dhakad, Rangalal, Sumit and Atlu, have been arrested, he added. PTI COR LAL NR