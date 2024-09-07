MP: Father, son found murdered

Guna (MP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 75-year-old man and his son were found murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday, police said.

The bodies of Prabhulal and his son Laxminarayan (35) were found in an agricultural field in Raghogarh town, said local police station in-charge Jubair Khan.

The two left home on Friday for grazing their goats, but did not return till late in evening.

Their family members lodged a complaint of abduction on Friday night, and the bodies were found in the morning, the police official said.

There were injury marks on the necks of both the men and a murder case was registered, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Local people, meanwhile, staged a road blockade in protest after the killings came to light. PTI COR ADU KRK