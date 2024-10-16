MP: Filing of nominations for Budhni, Vijaypur assembly bypolls to start from Oct 18

Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) The process to file nomination papers for bypolls to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will start from October 18, a top state election official said on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for bypolls to the two seats - Budhni in Sehore district and Vijaypur in Sheopur district. While polling for these seats will take place on November 13, votes will be counted on November 23.

Election for the Budhni assembly seat was necessitated as former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vidisha seat. Chouhan is Union Agriculture Minister at present.

The Vijaypur seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat resigned and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rawat is a minister in the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh said, "The model code of conduct cane into force in both the districts - Sheopur and Sehore - with the announcement of the election schedule." The filing of nomination papers for the two seats will start from October 18 and continue till October 25, he said.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 28, while candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 30, he said.

At present, the total number of voters in Vijaypur assembly constituency is 2,54,647, including 1,21,091 female, 1,33,554 male and two third gender voters. There are also 103 service voters.

In the Budhni assembly seat, there are 2,76,397 voters, which include 1,33,280 female, 1,43,111 male, six third gender besides194 service voters, he said.

Singh said there will be 327 polling stations in Vijaypur assembly constituency, while this number is 363 in Budhni.