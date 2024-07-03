MP finance minister presents state budget amid ruckus by opposition

Bhopal, Jul 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented state budget for the year 2024-25 in the legislative assembly amid ruckus created by the opposition Congress over the issue of an alleged nursing college scam.

The CBI is probing the alleged scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

As the House assembled for the budget presentation, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other Congress members demanded the resignation of minister Vishvas Sarang in connection with the alleged scam.

The opposition members stood in the well of the House, demanding Sarang's resignation.

Before the start of budget speech, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said appropriate time was given to the opposition for raising the issue on Tuesday and they should participate in the budget presentation as per the House tradition.

Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya intervened in the matter and said the assembly proceedings will run as per rules and traditions of the House and the opposition should raise their grievances through an appropriate procedure.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also said that the issue was already raised by the opposition on Tuesday after relaxation of the House rules.

However, the opposition members did not pay any heed to Vijayvargiya's suggestion and kept raising slogans in the well of the House.

After standing for a while before the speaker's podium, the opposition members squatted on the floor of the well.

The budget speech remained inaudible in the din even as the finance minister continued with the presentation.