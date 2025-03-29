MP: Fire breaks out on MANIT campus; none hurt

Bhopal, Mar 29 (PTI) A fire broke out on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) here on Saturday, an official said.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted in the thickets on the campus in the morning, the official said.

MANIT is spread over 650 acres, including 100 acres of grass, bushes and trees.

"We received a call about the fire around 9.14 am. Three water bowsers and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Bhopal Municipal Corporation fire officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

The blaze was put out around 2.30 pm, he said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. PTI LAL ARU