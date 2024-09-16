MP: FIRs registered for waving of 'Palestine flag' at Eid-e-Milad processions

Mandla/Balaghat (MP), Sep 16 (PTI) Separate cases were registered for alleged waving of 'Palestine flags' during Eid-e-Milad processions in Mandla and Balaghat districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, leading to the arrest of some persons, police said.

Police said the allegation of raising pro-Palestine slogans in Rajgarh cannot be confirmed sans evidence.

In Mandla, a youth allegedly waved the Palestine flag at Chilman Square during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

"Based on complaints about waving a flag resembling the Palestine flag, the accused youth has been taken into custody and further legal steps are being taken," said Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha.

Mandla Kotwali police station in-charge Shafiq Khan said the accused, identified as Fardeen, and others have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 197 (2).

In Balaghat city, a complaint was lodged with the police claiming a man and his associates waved the Palestine flag during the Eid-e-Milad procession at Mahavir Chowk, a press release stated.

The complainant stated the act has hurt the sentiments of Indians and may cause disharmony in society.

Police registered a case under BNS section 197 (2) against one Shaquib and other unidentified persons, as per the release.

Further legal steps are being taken in both incidents.

Rajgarh's Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra confirmed receiving a complaint against the alleged raising of pro-Palestine slogans during an Eid-e-Milad procession.

Police checked the CCTV camera footage but couldn't find any evidence, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU NSK