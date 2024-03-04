MP: Fisheries dept official held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Vidisha, Mar 4 (PTI) A senior official of Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Department was nabbed on Monday when he was allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe for sanctioning funds under a Central scheme in Vidisha, a Lokayukta Police inspector said.

Fisheries Department joint director Santosh Dubey had allegedly demanded the bribe for releasing Rs 1.80 lakh fund sanctioned to a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, said Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) inspector Neelam Patwa citing the complaint.

Patwa said Dubey was nabbed while accepting Rs 50,000 in his car.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the inspector added. PTI COR ADU NSK