MP: Five dead, three injured in two accidents in Sidhi

Sidhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Five people, including two women, were killed and three others injured in two separate accidents on Sunday in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

In the first incident, an SUV hit a motorbike near Chandaniya crossing, knocking down Abhishek Pandey and Ashish Tiwari and Sumit Jaiswal, Churhat police station in-charge Inspector Pushpendra Mishra told PTI.

"The three were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Abhishek and Ashish dead on arrival. Sumit is undergoing treatment," he said.

In the second incident, the driver of a jeep lost control of the vehicle and hit Munni Singh, Aarti Singh and Ramkripal Kushwaha, who were on a bike, Inspector Roshni Thakur said.

"The three died in the accident that took place in Manjauli at 7.30 pm. The jeep hit two others, who sustained injuries, before overturning," Thakur said.

Cases have been registered in connection with both accidents, police said. PTI COR LAL BNM