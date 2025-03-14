MP: Five govt staffers booked for embezzling Rs 7 cr through fake claims

Jabalpur, Mar 14 (PTI) A case has been registered against five government employees in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 7 crore by putting up fictitious claims under post-retirement benefit schemes, a senior official said on Friday Jabalpur District Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena said five staffers of the state finance department's local fund audit office pocketed Rs 6,99,20,000 by presenting online fake post-retirement claims and clearing them.

He said that following an inquiry, Sandeep Sharma, Seema Amit Tiwari, Manoj Barhaiya, Priya and Anoop Kumar Bhourya were found guilty of misusing their position to withdraw the money from the government exchequer.

The collector said that in some cases, the accused filed fake claims in the name of their relatives to embezzle money.

The district administration got a first information report (FIR) registered against them, he said.

Saxena said payments of fake bills under fictitious names were made online through digital signature from April 1, 2021, to March 3, this year.

He said the district administration had set up an eight-member committee to probe the matter after discrepancies were found in the documents related to the payments.

The official said a case was registered against the accused officials under sections 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 318(4)(cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(6)(forgery), 340(2) (forged document), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 at the Omti police station two days ago.

The Omti police on Friday said efforts are underway to arrest the accused. PTI COR LAL ARU