MP: Five held for abducting woman day after her marriage to Rajasthan man

Guna (MP), Mar 2 (PTI) Five persons were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a woman who was going to her marital home in Sawai Madhopur in neighbouring Rajasthan along with her husband a day after their marriage, an official said.

The couple got married on Saturday night, the official said.

"The incident took place at 9:30am today at Ruthiayai area on National Highway 46, about 20 km from Guna district headquarters, after the couple left from Ashoknagar. The accused broke the windows of the car with knives, assaulted the groom and sped off with the bride in their SUV," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Deepa Dudwe told reporters.

"After being alerted, a police team rescued the bride and arrest five of the seven accused. Four were held from Indore and one from Dewas. The accused are all in their early 20s and are residents of Dewas. Two persons are on the run," Dudwe said.

More details on why the accused abducted the woman will be known when they are brought back to Guna, the SDOP added.