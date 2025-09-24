MP: Food dept officer held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Alirajpur (MP), Sept 24 (PTI) A junior supply officer in the state food department was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for settling a case against a fair price shop owner in Alirajpur district, a Lokayukta Police official said.

The officer, identified as Rama Avasya, had demanded Rs 5 lakh from the shop owner and threatened to lodge an FIR if his demand was not accepted.

Avasya was apprehended from a warehouse while accepting money from the complainant, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahay.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and further investigation is underway.