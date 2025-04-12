MP: Four held after scribe attacked with swords in Narsinghpur; journalists stage protest

Narsinghpur (MP), Apr 12 (PTI) Six men allegedly barged into the house of a 45-year-old journalist with a Hindi daily and attacked him with swords in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Saturday, police said.

Brajesh Dixit, who sustained injuries to his head and other body parts, has been admitted to a hospital, Narsinghpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Gupta told PTI.

Around 2 am, the attackers forcibly entered Dixit’s house in the Amgaon area, 22 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

According to the journalist, he was targeted after he ran stories exposing a betting racket thriving in the Kareli area of the district.

In the evening, journalists gheraoed the Amgaon sub-police station in Kareli seeking stern action against the accused.

DSP Gupta said Raja Sisodia, Rajendra Sisodia, Munna Sisodia, and three others have been charged for the assault on Dixit. Of them, four have been arrested, and a hunt is underway to nab the other two, he added. PTI COR LAL NR