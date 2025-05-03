MP: Four including two girls killed as van hits motorcycle in Shivpuri district

Shivpuri, May 3 (PTI) Four persons including two girls aged three and four were killed after a van hit a motorbike in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Madha Ganeshkheda village under Rannod Police Station limits.

The deceased were identified as Kishanlal (57), his son Banti (27), Poonam (4) and Saloni (3).

The van driver fled from the spot after the accident, said Rannod police station in-charge Arvind Chouhan, adding that probe was underway. PTI COR ADU KRK