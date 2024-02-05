MP: Four killed in separate road accidents in Chhatarpur district

Chhatarpur, Feb 5 (PTI) At least four persons were killed in two separate road accidents involving a tractor trolley and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

A tractor trolley with 25 persons on board overturned near Raipura village on Sunday night, leaving three persons dead and more than 10 others injured, said Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

"The deceased included the tractor driver and two others. More than 10 persons injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital," he said.

In another incident, a motorcycle carrying three persons rammed into a stationary truck under the Bada-Malhera police station limits, the police officer said.

"One person was killed and two others were injured," he added. PTI COR ADU NSK