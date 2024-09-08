MP: Four killed in two accidents in Umaria and Raisen districts

Umaria/Raisen (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Four persons were killed in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria and Raisen districts on Sunday, police said.

In Umaria district, two members of a family were killed and the third was injured after a private bus hit their two-wheeler on Umaria-Shahpura road, around 10 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Narbad Singh (70), a resident of Lalpur (Amha), was travelling with his 17-year-old grandson Ganesh and granddaughter Phula Bai (18) on a motorcycle when they met with the accident, he said.

The man was on his way to drop off his grandchildren at their hostels, the official said.

Narbad Singh and his grandson were killed on the spot, while Phula Bai sustained injuries and was hospitalised, he said.

In Raisen district, cousins Abhishek Lodhi (22) and Neelesh Lodhi (20) were injured after the bike they were riding crashed into an electricity pole near Deewanganj, Salamatpur police station in-charge Ramesh Raghuvanshi said.

After being alerted by passersby, police reached the spot and took the cousins to a hospital in Salamatpur. They were referred to Bhopal for treatment but died of their injuries, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU NR