MP, France ink MoU to strengthen long-term cooperation in field of culture and tourism

Bhopal, Jun 13 (PTI) A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Madhya Pradesh, France and a French language institute here on Friday to strengthen long-term cooperation in the field of culture and tourism.

This will make Madhya Pradesh a new centre of cultural and tourism cooperation between India and France, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and French Ambassador to India Dr Thierry Mathou hailed the agreement and said it will further strengthen cultural relations between the two countries, which already share strong ties in multiple fields.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Yadav at his residence 'Samatva' in Bhopal, seeks to strengthen long-term cooperation between France and Madhya Pradesh in the field of culture and tourism, the official said.

The tripartite MoU was signed by French Ambassador Mathou, MP's Principal Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Shiv Shekhar Shukla and President of Alliance Francaise de Bhopal, Akhilesh Verma.

The language institute, set up in Bhopal in 1983, is supported by the French embassy and has now more than 2000 students in its classes a year in the state capital.

This agreement will be valid for three years and can be extended further with mutual consent.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav pointed out that relations between India and France have always been good and they become stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited the European country multiple times since assuming office in 2014.

Madhya Pradesh is ready for business relations with France along with cultural ties. The CM is expected to visit France next month, the official informed.

Possibilities of mutual cooperation will be explored between India and France in industrial development, entrepreneurship and promotion of handicrafts, he said.

"This MoU realizes our vision to establish Madhya Pradesh not only as India's cultural capital, but also as a progressive, global tourism and cultural centre. Artists of the state will get a global platform to showcase their kills and number of tourists coming from France and Europe will increase significantly," the official said.

Expressing happiness over the partnership, Ambassador Mathou noted, "We are very happy to establish this important cooperation with the Government of Madhya Pradesh. France mainly works on tourism, security, environment and education." "This MoU will further strengthen the cultural relations between the two countries, which will open new opportunities in the field of art, education and tourism," he emphasised.

Under the MoU, cultural programmes will be organised jointly, which include art festivals, music, dance, exhibitions, film screenings, food and other events related to culture, the official explained.

A dedicated Indo-French cultural calendar will be prepared every year. Also, tourism promotional material of Madhya Pradesh will be translated into French language and special efforts will be made to attract tourists from the key European country, he maintained.

Tourism sector officials and guides will be given training in French language and culture, he said.

This agreement will provide a global platform to local artists, craftsmen, students and cultural organizations, and help establish a unique identity of Madhya Pradesh at the international level, the official said. PTI MAS RSY