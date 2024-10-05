MP: Gas pipeline blast kills woman, injures 8 at under-construction hotel in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 5 (PTI) A woman was killed and eight others were injured in a blast in a cooking gas pipeline at an under-construction hotel on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on Saturday, police said.

The accident site is located within the jurisdiction of the Tilwara police station.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters that the blast occurred during the testing of a cooking gas pipeline in the kitchen of an under-construction hotel.

One woman died in the blast, while eight others sustained injuries, he said, adding that the injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital.

A forensic team has been sent to the spot, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased woman and Rs 50,000 each for the injured persons, said District Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena. PTI COR LAL NR