MP: Gaushala with bio CNG plant set up in Gwalior

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) A gaushala with a bio CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung has been set up in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, an official said on Tuesday.

Established in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), this is India's first modern and self-reliant gaushala (cow shelter), the official from the public relations department said.

The plant will utilise 100 tonnes of cow dung to produce up to three tonnes of CNG per day and 20 tons of high-quality organic manure, he said, adding that the IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

The gaushala has been developed with a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and considering its future expansion, an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for the purpose, the official said.

To construct a modern cow shelter for 2,000 bovines, Rs 2 crore was provided from the local area development fund of the Member of Parliament.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising his vision of "Waste to Wealth" for the nation and thanked the community of seers and devotees for taking care of cows.

"The state government will extend fullest possible support for the expansion of this initiative. It is worth recalling here that the largest bio CNG plant in Asia is operational at Indore, the prime minister inaugurated," he said.

According to officials, 10,000 cows are being cared for with the support of the local municipal corporation at Lal Tipara Gaushala in Gwalior. An incubation centre will also be launched soon.

The plant will produce approximately two to three tonnes of bio CNG and 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure daily. This will generate an income of around Rs. 7 crore for the Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

The plant will economically sustain the gaushala by utilising cow dung. Farmers from surrounding districts will be encouraged to practice organic farming as they will be easily getting bio-manure at very reasonable prices, the official said.

According to a recent report from the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in establishing biogas plants in villages.

The state has 104 biogas plants in various villages, with the highest 24 in Betul, 13 in Balaghat, and 12 in Singrauli. PTI MAS ARU