MP: Girl held hostage, raped for 3 days by man she befriended on social media, his accomplice

Jabalpur, May 1 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped after being held hostage for three days by a man, whom she had befriended on a social media platform, along with his friend in neighbouring Mandla district, police said.

The accused, identified as Rajan, had come in contact with the girl studying in Class 7 on social media, they said.

"The young man came to Jabalpur to meet her and both started talking over the phone. But after the girl's family came to know about the relationship, they took away her phone," Jabalpur city's Garha police station in-charge Prasanna Sharma told PTI on Thursday.

The man came to Jabalpur in February again and gave the girl a new mobile phone, he said.

On April 17, when the girl's mother went out of the town, the man called the girl and invited her to Mandla. The girl then reached Mandla by bus on April 21, he added.

"The man and his friend kept the girl at a house and raped her for three days. When the girl's mother returned home and found her daughter missing, she suspected the man's involvement and called him and threatened to lodge a police complaint against him," the official said.

On April 24, the accused sent the girl back to her place in Jabalpur in a bus. He even threatened the victim of making her objectionable video viral if she told anyone about the incident. But the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Garha police station, he said.

The accused and his friend have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, Sharma said.