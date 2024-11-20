MP: Girl student killed, two others injured after truck hits them during physical training on road

Shivpuri (MP), Nov 20 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured when a truck hit them on Wednesday while they were training for an upcoming school event in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, an official said.

The accident occurred around 5 am near Kankar village on the Agra-Mumbai highway under the Satanwada police station area, the official said.

As part of their physical training, three girls were jogging on a service road along the highway ahead of a sports event in a private school, said Satanwada police station in-charge Sunil Rajput.

A truck hit the trio, killing Anjali Pal, a Class 10 student, and injuring two other girls, also aged 15, he said. The driver fled from the spot, the official said, adding that the truck has been seized.

The injured teenagers are being treated in a hospital, the official said.

According to Anjali’s uncle Hemant Pal, she wanted to become a police officer and was regular in physical training. He said youngsters have to rely on the service road for exercise as there is no sports ground in the area. PTI COR ADU NR