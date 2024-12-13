MP government schoolteacher caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe from guest faculty

Indore, Dec 13 (PTI) A government schoolteacher was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a guest teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Friday, said an official of the Lokayukta police.

Manish Bhavsar (45), a secondary schoolteacher posted at the Jan Shiksha Kendra, was trapped when he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount from a primary school guest faculty, Kheema Aznar (43), at a government office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anirudh Wadhia said.

Bhavsar had inspected the primary school on November 26, he said, quoting Aznar's complaint.

"During the inspection, the attendance of students in the school was found to be low following which Bhavsar had threatened Aznar and demanded an annual bribe of Rs 10,000. Bhavsar had said if the bribe was not paid, he would get Aznar sacked from job," the Lokayukta DSP said, citing the complaint.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the secondary teacher, he said, adding an investigation was underway. PTI HWP MAS RSY