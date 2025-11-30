MP Governor hails CM Yadav for conducting son's wedding at mass ceremony in Ujjain

Ujjain, Nov 30 (PTI) Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for setting "a fine example of social harmony" by getting his younger son married at a mass ceremony in Ujjain.

The marriage of the CM's son, Dr Abhimanyu, with Dr Ishita was solemnised at a mass event that included couples from all walks of life.

Patel praised Yadav for "demonstrating exemplary commitment to social cohesion", a government statement said.

Yoga guru Ramdev, who conducted the rituals for 21 couples, said Yadav was the first chief minister to take such an initiative.

"The gesture offers an inspiring model for influential, political and affluent families, and can help curb wasteful expenditure in weddings while motivating middle and lower middle-class families. The CM's move reflected the spirit of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'" Ramdev added.

Couples from all sections of society, including those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe segments, took part in the mass marriage event, which followed Sanatan traditions, CM Yadav said.

Hindu preacher Dhirendra Shastri said such mass, low-cost wedding ceremonies should be promoted.

The event embodied the message of the Bhagavad Gita and displayed social harmony beyond discrimination, he added.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mansa Devi Trust Haridwar president and mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, along with Juna Akhada chief patron and Parishad general secretary Swami Hari Giri Maharaj, announced a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to each newly married couple.

All couples, including Dr Abhimanyu and Dr Ishita, received blessings from saints. Event organisers managed arrangements, including food, in keeping with the spirit of the mass ceremony, with support from local police, administration and social workers.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey, MP assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, ministers, MLAs, among others, blessed the newlyweds. PTI LAL BNM