MP: Govt accountant booked for accepting Rs 45,000 bribe

Indore, Nov 22 (PTI) The Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Wednesday registered a case against an accountant for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a community health officer, an officer said.

The accountant Anand Kanel, posted in the community health centre in Jhirnya, had allegedly demanded the bribe to release the salary and allowances amounting to Rs 1.33 lakh to the community health officer, Nikesh Kanade, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel.

The Block Medical Officer's (BMO) office had withheld the payment of Kanade who was on leave for the last two months due to the death of his wife, he said.

The accountant had allegedly demanded a bribe from Kanade for releasing the withheld dues.

"As asked by the accountant, Kanade handed over the cash to an employee of a machinery store. The accountant had borrowed some goods from this store and the concerned employee thought that the accountant was repaying the debt,” he said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Baghel said the accountant has not been arrested yet and has been served a notice under CrPc asking him to cooperate in the investigation and remain present in the court when a chargesheet will be filed. PTI HWP MAS NSK