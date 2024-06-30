MP govt adopts Guj model, replaces border transport check posts

Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) Adopting the Gujarat model for ease of doing business, the Madhya Pradesh transport department has decided to replace the existing check posts at the state borders with 45 checkpoints.

The new arrangement will come into effect from Monday, officials said, adding that mobile units will be in place for border transport arrangements until checkpoints are set up.

The state Transport Department's border security checkpoints in 26 districts will work on the Gujarat pattern, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials of border districts on Sunday to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the new system.

After attending the meeting, officials said that necessary arrangements have been made for the new system, which will increase the revenue of the Transport Department and help in alleviating complaints regarding the border checkposts.

"This is an important decision under ease of doing business as 45 checkpoints will be set up initially in place of check posts at the districts located on the state borders," they said, adding that 211 home guards are also posted under this new management. PTI ADU NSK