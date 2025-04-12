MP govt announces new wildlife sanctuary named after Ambedkar in Sagar

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a 258.64 sq km area in Sagar district as a wildlife sanctuary named after Dr B R Ambedkar, an official said.

The government on Friday issued a notification about the formation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran.

The announcement has come ahead of Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, celebrated on April 14.

With this, the state, which is known for its tiger reserves, has 25 wildlife sanctuaries.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a statement, said that the formation of the new sanctuary will bolster conservation efforts and promote forests and wildlife.

He said that besides strengthening the ecosystem, the new sanctuary will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities for locals.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyran will spread across 258.64 sq km of reserved forest area of the North Sagar forest division, Tehsil Banda and Shahgarh forest in Sagar district.