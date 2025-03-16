MP govt announces Rs 1 cr aid to kin of cop killed in clash with tribals; six held

Bhopal/Mauganj, Mar 16 (PTI) A day after an Assistant Sub-Inspector was killed and other officials were injured in a violent attack on a police team by tribals in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, police on Sunday arrested six persons and extended efforts to identify other attackers.

State Director General of Police Kailash Makwana flew to neighbouring Rewa district to assess the situation on directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who ordered strict action against perpetrators.

Police launched a combing operation in Gadra village, located about 25 km from Mauganj where the violent clash unfolded on Saturday, leading to the arrest of six persons.

A group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed a man, and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of assistant sub-inspector (AS) Ramcharan Gautam.

The chief minister on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Gautam.

He said Gautam would be accorded the status of a martyr as he was killed in the line of duty. One of his family members will get a government job.

The situation in Gadra is under control amid heavy deployment of police personnel. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, relating to maintaining public order and preventing disturbances, was already imposed in the area.

The violence unfolded when members of the Kol tribe abducted Sunny Dwivedi, accusing him of being responsible for the death of a tribal man, Ashok Kumar, several months ago. Police records indicate that Kumar had died in a road accident, but the Kol tribe believed Dwivedi was involved.

When the police were alerted about Dwivedi’s abduction, a team led by Shahpur Police Station House Officer Sandeep Bhartiya was dispatched to Gadra village, officials had said.

However, by the time they arrived, Dwivedi had already been beaten to death. As police attempted to intervene and open the room where Dwivedi was held, they were attacked by tribals armed with sticks and stones.

In the ensuing chaos, ASI Ramcharan Gautam, part of the Special Armed Force, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment, an official said.

Other officials were also injured and immediately rushed to local hospitals. Following the attack, police had to fire shots in the air to disperse the mob and secure the safety of their personnel.

Rewa Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Saket Pandey on Sunday confirmed that six suspects had been arrested, and police were actively searching for additional individuals involved in the attack. The police have also started the process of identifying other perpetrators.

Commissioner of Rewa division, BS Jamod, said seven officials and government employees injured in the incident are being treated in different hospitals.

"A tehsildar and a police sub-inspector, who sustained head injuries and fractures, are undergoing treatment at Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, while five policemen are being treated in Mauganj district hospital," he said, adding that the injured persons are out of danger.

DGP Makwana flew to Rewa in the afternoon and held a meeting with senior officials. He visited the injured tehsildar and sub-inspector at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, before heading for Mauganj.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav told PTI he had directed senior officials to reach the spot and ensure that the situation became normal quickly.

Yadav, who also holds the home department portfolio, stated he had ordered strict action against those accused of such an inhuman and unfortunate incident.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be provided to the family of the late Gautam and his eligible successor will be accommodated into government service. The state government is always bowing its head to its brave sons," the chief minister said.

Mauganj BJP MLA Pradeep Patel attributed the deteriorating law and order situation to the involvement of individuals in the illegal drugs trade, which needed urgent attention.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, alleged that law and order had collapsed in Madhya Pradesh, with the state party unit chief Jitu Patwari claiming that police personnel were attacked at five places in the last one or two days.

The last rites of the policeman were performed in Gulua Pawaiya village of Satna district.