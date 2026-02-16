MP govt announces Rs 1.01 crore award named after Ujjain ruler Emperor Vikramaditya

Ujjain (MP), Feb 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the institution of an award of Rs 1.01 crore in the name of Ujjain Emperor Vikramaditya, who was known for his valour, justice and public welfare.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday also announced a national-level award of Rs 21 lakh and three state-level awards of Rs 5 lakh each in memory of the legendary ruler of Ujjain.

Addressing the inaugural function of Vikramotsav 2026 in Ujjain, Yadav said, "Emperor Vikramditya International Award, carrying a prize of Rs 1.01 crore, will be the country's most prestigious award, and it will elevate India's cultural glory to new heights on the world stage." Ujjain has for centuries lit the flame of religion, knowledge, science, and culture, he said.

"Vikramotsav is not merely a celebration, but a grand festival of cultural identity and historical pride. The great Emperor Vikramaditya established a tradition of justice, good governance, and public welfare that continues to inspire us today," he said.

His reign is renowned worldwide as a golden age of learning, science, astrology, and literature, Yadav said.

"Vikram Samvat and the Indian calendar are glorious symbols of our scientific thinking and cultural prosperity. Ujjain's cultural, spiritual, and social event, Vikramotsav, will invigorate our traditions," he said.

The chief minister noted that the 2025 edition of the festival was honoured with the "Longstanding IP of the Year" award by the EMAXIM Global Awards. This year and in the future, Vikramotsav will establish its festive cultural identity globally.

"Millions of devotees also make Ujjain a centre of the Sanatan faith during Simhastha. To make this divine tradition more grand, organised, and devotee-centric, preparations for Simhastha 2028 are being given top priority," he said.

He said development work is progressing rapidly in Ujjain and surrounding areas, and a network of four-lane and six-lane roads is being constructed around the holy city to facilitate the movement of devotees.

The chief minister said 30-km-long bathing ghats have been built around the Shipra River. A systematic action plan is being implemented to keep the water body clean and pollution-free, he added. PTI MAS ARU